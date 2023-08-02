Manchester City or Liverpool could sign the fastest player in the Premier League – if they hijack Real Madrid move: report

Liverpool and Manchester City could be about to rival Real Madrid for a player who could be about to become the fastest player in the Premier League.

Both northwest sides have had windows defined by their outgoings, with captains leaving either club: Jordan Henderson went from Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq, while Ilkay Gundogan has swapped Manchester City for Barcelona.

But with Real Madrid linked with a former target of both sides, the Premier League rivals could well go head-to-head in the transfer market for the same player.

Carlo Ancelotti is targeting a player both Liverpool and Manchester City have been linked with (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Defensa Central are claiming that Bayern Munich superstar Alphonso Davies has given his word to Real president Florentino Perez that he will link up with Los Blancos in 2024 – despite being linked with a move to England in recent months.

The quicksilver Canadian, who would possibly become the fastest player in the Premier League were he to join, could be at the centre of a bidding war, should Liverpool and City rekindle their interest.

Liverpool were said to be interested in acquiring Davies back in 2018 when he was still in Major League Soccer, according to the Toronto Sun, though he has been touted since as a potential option to succeed the 29-year-old Andy Robertson. A little more recently, German journalist Florian Plettenberg claimed in April that City were stepping up interest in the full-back.

Davies is known for his incredible speed and would likely give either City or Liverpool a new dimension, were he to join. With both sides looking at Josko Gvardiol this summer, however, the desire to bring Davies to England has perhaps waned.

Alphonso Davies is a wanted man in European football (Image credit: PA Images)

According to The Mirror, the 22-year-old wants to play in a more advanced position than left-back and may have to leave Bavaria to do so.

Davies is valued at €70 million by Transfermarkt.

