WATCH: Ferguson given immense ovation on Old Trafford return

Alex Ferguson was greeted with a huge ovation from Manchester United supporters on his first return to Old Trafford since a health scare in May.

United announced earlier on Saturday their legendary former manager was going to be in attendance for visit of Wolves and that he would be honoured prior to kick-off.

The 76-year-old was back at United's stadium for the first time since suffering a brain haemorrhage this year.

Ferguson has largely remained out of the public eye in the four months since, with the exception of a video released in July in which he thanked the hospital staff for looking after him.

And on his return to Old Trafford, United fans certainly appeared grateful to see him, producing a rapturous reception for the Scot.