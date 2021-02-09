Watch: Flick on beating Pitso's Ahly to reach final

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich secured a 2-0 victory over Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly side at Qatar's Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. View the reactions of Hansi Flick.

The European champions booked their place in the final where they will now take on Mexican side Tigers on Thursday with the German side looking to make his by lifting their sixth piece of silverware in a year.

WATCH: Hansi Flick post-match reactions: