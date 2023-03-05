Watch: Gary Neville & Jamie Carragher react to Liverpool opener vs Manchester United

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher had very different reactions to Liverpool's opening goal against Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

Neville and Carragher were working on the game between their former clubs and were sat next to each other for commentary duties in the press box at Anfield.

But in addition to offering their opinions on the game as analysts, the pair were filmed by Sky Sports' commentary cam.

When Gakpo gave the Reds the lead two minutes before half-time, Carragher punched the air in delight, while Neville simply shook his head.

Commentary cam is BACK! 🎬Here's @Carra23 and @GNev2 watching that Liverpool opener hit the back of the net… 🤣

It was not to get better for Neville, either, as Liverpool quickly extended their lead to go 3-0 up within five minutes of the restart.

And Jurgen Klopp's side went on to add four more goals in an extraordinary one-sided contest.

Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah each scored twice, with Roberto Firmino also on target late in the game to give Liverpool an incredible 7-0 advantage over their fierce rivals at Anfield.