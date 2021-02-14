Watch: Guardiola, Mourinho react after Man City thrash Tottenham

View the post-match thoughts of Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho following Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League encounter on Saturday evening.

Guardiola’s City continued their fine form as a double from Ilkay Gundogan and a Rodri penalty guided the Citizen’s to a comfortable 3-0 win over Jose Mourinho’s Spurs.

Guardiola praised his team’s desire and commitment after the clash, while Mourinho complained about City being the fresher team while questioning the timing of the fixture.

View Guardiola’s post-match press conference:

View Mourinho’s post-match press conference: