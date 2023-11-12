WATCH: Hilarious moment sleeping fan is woken up during Championship game

We've all seen games so boring we say they could have sent us to sleep – but it doesn't tend to literally happen!

However, that really was the case for one West Brom fan who had travelled to watch his side take on Southampton in the Championship on Saturday.

A video shows the Baggies supporter soundly snoozing away at St Mary's as home fans humorously chant, "He's still asleep! He's still asleep! He's still asleep!".

“He’s still asleep. HE’S WOKEN UP!” 🎶 Just when you think that you can’t love these leagues any more… 😂(Credit - @TheFrostie98) #SaintsFC #WBA #EFL pic.twitter.com/EgBt15Tia1November 12, 2023 See more

Well, the poor bloke wasn't asleep for long, with the cacophony stirring him from his slumber – much to the enjoyment of the Saints faithful, who broke into an equally loud chorus of, "He's woken up! He's woken up! He's woken up!".

That said, the West Brom devotee in question didn't look particularly amused by the whole debacle (to be fair, would you if you'd trekked all that way to watch your team, only to nod off?).

Popular EFL podcast Not The Top 20 shared the clip on Twitter, commenting: "Just when you think that you can't love these leagues [the Championship, League One and League Two] any more..."

We're not sure how much action, if any, this true Away Day Sleeper missed – but he will have had better afternoons following his side on the road: West Brom cancelled out Southampton's early opener but ended up losing 2-1.

The result leaves Carlos Corberan's Baggies seventh in the Championship table heading into the final international break of 2024, outside the play-offs only on goal difference; Russell Martin's Southampton remain fourth.

