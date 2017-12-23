WATCH: Hodgson meets lookalike ahead of Swansea clash

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson encountered a familiar face at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, as he was introduced to a steward who bears a striking resemblance to the former England boss.

The Swansea employee came to national attention earlier this season after featuring on the BBC's 'Match of the Day 2' programme as part of the '2 Good 2 Bad' segment, which takes a humorous look at the weekend's action.

And, ahead of the Premier League clash between Palace and Swansea in south Wales, Hodgson came face to face with his doppelganger.

You can see the meeting between the two Roys in the video below: