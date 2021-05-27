Watch: Hunt bemoans poor defending as Chiefs see top 8 hopes dashed

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has bemoaned his team's poor defending in their 2-1 loss to Black Leopards, but insists they will be fine and avoid slipping into the relegation playoff spots heading into the final two games.

The Glamour Boys have made history on the continent in the Caf Champions League this season sealing their progression to the semi-finals. They have, however, struggled in the league and that was again the case against Leopards on Wednesday.

Hunt watched his team throw away an early lead as a brace from Tiklas Thutlwa either side of the break handed Chiefs their 10th loss of the season.

Speaking after the game, Hunt bemoaned his team's poor defending which yet again cost them points.

'Ja, it's not, but, look, I mean we've done well this season to get what we got with what we got, it was a battle again today,' Hunt told SuperSport TV.

'Defending again, two incidents where we should have done better ... No excuses [travelling from Tanzania], we had enough couple of days, no excuse for that.

'We had a good couple of chances but, obviously, up front we really got two strikers and obviously one is not gonna play more than 60 [minutes] but we had to keep him going, but otherwise we had nothing else, you know,' he said.

Watch the full interview here: