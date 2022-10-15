Watch: Incredible WSL red card after West Ham defender PUNCHES opponent in the head

West Ham's Hawa Cissoko punches Aston Villa's Sarah Mayling in the head during Saturday's WSL clash

Well, you don't need VAR for that one.

Fans of Aston Villa and West Ham saw one of the most bizarre sending offs in Women's Super League history at the Trevor Brown Memorial Ground on Saturday.

For once, though, it wasn't the referee's brandishing of the red card that will have surprised supporters, but just how blatant it was.

With West Ham leading 2-1 going into injury time, Aston Villa's Sarah Mayling tried to stop Hammers break by wrestling Hawa Cissoko off the ball.

The ref had already blown for West Ham free-kick when Mayling reacted angrily at Cissoko swinging her arm her opponent, pushing the Irons' defender twice.

On the second shove, Cissoko appeared to plant a left-handed punch in the side of Mayling's head:

Hawa Cissoko should get called up for the boxing tonight!! 🥊❗️ pic.twitter.com/Rfw90AB54VOctober 15, 2022 See more

Cissoko, who has seven caps for France, was swiftly given her marching orders, while Mayling received a yellow for her part in the fracas.

The 91st minute incident wasn't enough to change the result, with two early goals being enough to deliver victory to the visitors.

However, the sending off does change one thing: it means that Cissoko has now received the most red cards in WSL history.

Hawa Cissoko goes clear at the top of the all-time WSL red card charts having now received 3October 15, 2022 See more

Journalist Beth Fisher reports (opens in new tab) that the bad-tempered nature of the match didn't end there, either, with West Ham manager Paul Konchesky also receiving a red card for punching a member of Aston Villa's coaching staff.