WATCH: Jude Bellingham scores 16th Real Madrid goal and blows kisses to Betis fans

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham scored his 16th goal in 18 games for Los Blancos on Saturday – and then blew a kiss to the Real Betis fans in the celebrations.

After a goalless first half at the Benito Villamarin, Bellingham fired Real Madrid into the lead as he latched onto a ball over the top from Brahim Diaz and slotted a shot past Rui Silva with 53 minutes on the clock.

And the England midfielder celebrated by blowing kisses to the home fans, presumably amid a torrent of abuse from the stands.

But Bellingham's goal was not enough to seal a win for Los Blancos as Aitor Ruibal levelled for the Andalusians 13 minutes later.

Madrid remain top of LaLiga for now, with 39 points from their 16 matches, but that could change on Sunday.

Jude Bellingham is phenomenal 🤩The Real Madrid midfielder combined with Brahim for a fine goal today ⚪ pic.twitter.com/zioZYtq5avDecember 9, 2023 See more

Second-placed Girona are just a point behind Carlo Ancelotti's side, but face a tough trip to Montjuic to face Barcelona in an all-Catalan clash. Xavi's side are currently five behind Madrid in third.

Bellingham has now netted 16 goals in just 18 appearances for Real Madrid since signing in the summer from Borussia Dortmund.

The England midfielder has scored 12 from 14 games in LaLiga, with four from four in the Champions League so far in 2023/24.

Next up for Bellingham and Madrid is a Champions League clash away to Union Berlin on Tuesday, before a home game against Villarreal in LaLiga on Saturday.

