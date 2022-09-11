Watch: Marco Asensio's angry reaction after he is not brought on for Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio reacted angrily to being left on the bench by Carlo Ancelotti in Los Blancos' 4-1 win over Mallorca on Sunday.

Asensio was asked to warm up by the Italian coach, but did not make it onto the pitch and went into meltdown as he threw a bottle and a bib and appeared to kick a cool box in frustration when he was told he would be an unused substitute at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 26-year-old has fallen out of favour at Madrid and is behind Fede Valverde and Rodrygo in the pecking order for the right-sided positions.

Both Valverde and Rodrygo started and scored excellent goals on Sunday, with Vinicius Junior and Antonio Rudiger also on target for the champions late on.

Asensio 😶‍🌫️ pic.twitter.com/SZKDcPYyg9September 11, 2022 See more

Asensio has played just 17 minutes in two appearances for Madrid so far this season and looks set to leave the club when his contract expires next summer.

Ancelotti revealed afterwards that he had been planning to bring on Asensio and striker Mariano Diaz, but changed his plans when Madrid scored their second and also because of an injury suffered by right-back Lucas Vazquez.

"If he's angry, I agree with him," the Italian said afterwards. "It's normal, it means he wants to play, to feel important.

"In this period, he has been the player most affected in the squad and I take that into account. I'm totally in agreement with his anger. It's fine."

Asensio's situation could alert a number of Premier League clubs, with the Spanish international free to negotiate with interested teams from January.