WATCH: Messi and Suarez play keepy-uppy in a swimming pool
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez – who scored 66 LaLiga goals between them last season – played 'keepy-uppy' in the pool using their heads.
They are a joy to watch on the pitch, and just as much off it.
Lionel Messi and Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez showed off their skills in a different location – a swimming pool.
Holidaying after marrying his long-term partner Antonella Roccuzzo in Rosario and finally signing a new Barca contract, Messi teamed up with Suarez in the water.
Could you do better? Barca have set a challenge.
& Any Barça Fans can beat this? July 9, 2017
