Watch: Ndlovu on his MOTM performance
Siphesihle Ndlovu has expressed his thoughts on Orlando Pirates’ 2-0 victory over Cape Town City following his man-of-the-match display.
With this result, Pirates returned to winning ways as they moved up to fourth place in the DStv Premiership standings with 28 points, five points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
WATCH: Siphesihle Ndlovu’s post-match media conference
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.