Watch: Ndlovu on his MOTM performance

Siphesihle Ndlovu has expressed his thoughts on Orlando Pirates’ 2-0 victory over Cape Town City following his man-of-the-match display.

With this result, Pirates returned to winning ways as they moved up to fourth place in the DStv Premiership standings with 28 points, five points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

WATCH: Siphesihle Ndlovu’s post-match media conference