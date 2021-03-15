Watch: Penalty decision an offence to penalties - Mourinho unhappy with NLD offciating

Jose Mourinho has berated the penalty decision that went against his Tottenham Hotspur side in the 2-1 north-London derby against Arsenal, while Mikel Arteta said there's no better feeling than beating Spurs. Watch both of the managers' post-match pressers.

Spurs opened the scoring with an Eric Lamela beauty as the Argentinian placed his rabona shot into the bottom right-hand corner.

Arsenal, though, hit back through a deflected effort from Martin Odegaard before the Gunners were awarded a controversial penalty.

Alexandre Laccazette stepped up and made no mistake from the spot to hand Arsenal the 2-1 win.

Post-match Mourinho was left fuming by the penalty decision while Arteta praised his team’s character after a busy week.

Watch Mourinho’s post-match conference:

Watch Arteta’s presser here: