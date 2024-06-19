WATCH: Scotland national anthem before Switzerland at Euro 2024 won’t be beaten this tournament

Scotland's major tournament history isn't renowned, but one thing’s for sure: they have a wonderful national anthem and their fans are having a brilliant effect on Euro 2024.

As the Tartan Army sweeps from Munich to Cologne, Germany has seen a splash of blue and white brighten up the tournament.

Fans have endeared themselves to the host nation with their friendly, energetic pre-match buzz, sense of humour, and a healthy dose of optimism/delusion (delete by affinity).

They haven’t let an opening-night thumping at the hosts’ hands dampen spirits either. Despite falling 5-1 to a confident German side, Steve Clarke’s men came out fighting in their next clash with Switzerland.

They were boosted by a rousing pre-match rendition of ‘Flower of Scotland’, the country’s unofficial national anthem. Fans and players alike belted it out at the Cologne Stadium, home of 1. FC Köln, creating a phenomenal atmosphere aided by Scott McTominay’s 13th-minute effort.

The iconic folk song, ‘Flower of Scotland’, was written in the mid-1960s as a tribute to Robert the Bruce, the king of Scots who fought Edward II to gain Scottish independence in 1314.

A recent report showed it to be the most streamed anthem of any country at the Euros, with over five million plays on Spotify – ahead of France’s ‘La Marseillaise’ on 4.2 million, Italy’s ‘Il Canto degli Italiani’ on 3.4 million, and England’s ‘God save the King’ on 1.5 million.

If Scotland’s Euro 2024 journey does end against Hungary next Sunday, their impact on the tournament will certainly live long in the memory.



Spine tingling.

