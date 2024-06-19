WATCH: Scotland national anthem before Switzerland at Euro 2024 won’t be beaten this tournament

The Scottish players and fans belted out ‘Flower of Scotland’ before facing Switzerland

Scotland's major tournament history isn't renowned, but one thing’s for sure: they have a wonderful national anthem and their fans are having a brilliant effect on Euro 2024.

As the Tartan Army sweeps from Munich to Cologne, Germany has seen a splash of blue and white brighten up the tournament.

