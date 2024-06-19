Quiz! Can you name Scotland's top 40 appearance holders since 2000?
We're looking for the players with the most Scotland caps since 2000
It's football quiz time – and we're looking for you to name Scotland's top 40 appearance holders since 2000.
Scotland are in the midst of their second consecutive European Championships this summer having enjoyed a gradual rise to prominence over the past few years.
Having previously gone 22 years without a major tournament appearance, Euro 2020 signified a shift in the fortunes of a Scotland squad now brimming with Premier League talent, including Andrew Robertson, John McGinn and Scott McTominay.
As the Tartan Army begin to establish themselves again on the international stage, can you name the players who have helped them reached their current heights?
10 minutes are on the clock for this one and while there are 40 players to name. We're looking for any player who's played since 2000 – not the most appearances since 2000.
Don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you name?
More quizzes
Quiz! Can you name every player capped for England by Sven-Goran Eriksson?
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Quiz! Can you name every player Gareth Southgate has selected for an England tournament squad?
Quiz! Can you name every player at Euro 2024 with 100 caps or more?
Quiz! Can you name every player to score for England under Gareth Southgate?
Quiz! Can you name the England line-up from Gareth Southgate's first game as manager against Malta in 2016?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.