Watch: Shalulile, Mvala reaction to Sundowns win over Galaxy
Watch as goal scorers Peter Shalulile and Mothobi Mvala’s reaction to Mamelodi Sundowns’ 2-0 victory over Jwaneng Galaxy.
The Brazilians got their Champions League campaign off to a winning start in the first leg of the second preliminary round at Lebotse Sports Complex though goals from Shalulile and Mvala.
Masandawana will now take a two-goal lead heading into the return leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on 5 January 2021.
