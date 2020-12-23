Watch: Shalulile, Mvala reaction to Sundowns win over Galaxy

Watch goal scorers Peter Shalulile and Mothobi Mvala’s reaction to Mamelodi Sundowns’ 2-0 victory over Jwaneng Galaxy.

The Brazilians got their Champions League campaign off to a winning start in the first leg of the second preliminary round at Lebotse Sports Complex though goals from Shalulile and Mvala.

Masandawana will now take a two-goal lead heading into the return leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on 5 January 2021.

Watch: Shalulile, Mvala reaction to Sundowns defeating Galaxy