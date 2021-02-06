Watch: Solskjaer provides updates ahead of Everton clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called on his players to try gain momentum and consistency against Everton on Saturday evening, adding that they have already moved on from the big victory over Southampton. Watch Solskjaer’s full pre-match press conference.

Coming off the back of a historic 9-0 win over Southampton Solskjaer’s team are looking to stay on the tails of league leaders Manchester City.

They, however, face an Everton side who have been impressive this season and sit just four points off the top four with two games in hand on fourth placed Liverpool.

Solskjaer gave injury updates on the likes of Edison Cavani and Eric Bailly, while speaking of the need to gain momentum heading into the business stage of the season.

Watch the full presser here: