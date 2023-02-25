Watch: Thousands of Newcastle fans flock to Trafalgar Square ahead of Carabao Cup final

Thousands of Newcastle fans have flocked to London's Trafalgar Square ahead of their team's Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday.

Newcastle have not reached a major final since losing the 1999 FA Cup showpiece to United and the Magpies are without a trophy since 1969.

With their club impressing following a takeover in 2021 and the arrival of Eddie Howe as manager, Newcastle fans are enjoying success on the pitch following some more difficult times in recent years.

They were out in force in London on Saturday in the build-up to Sunday's final against Manchester United.

Fans partied into the night in London and on Twitter, Newcastle legend Alan Shearer was one of a number of the club's former players to comment on the party mood.

"Brilliant man. Tooooonnn Arrrmyyyy," he wrote as he quote tweeted a video of the scenes in Trafalgar Square.

Newcastle and Manchester United face off at 16:30 GMT at Wembley on Sunday.