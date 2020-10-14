Trending

Watch: Zinnbauer's build-up press conference ahead of MTN8 opener

By

Josef Zinnbauer

Watch as Josef Zinnbauer speaks to the media ahead of Orlando Pirates' MTN8 clash against Cape Town City on Saturday evening.

The Buccaneers will kick start their 2020-21 campaign when they welcome the Citizens to the Orlando Pirates in the opening fixture of the top eight competition as they look to book their spot in the next round.

WATCH: Josef Zinnbauer's full press conference