Watford land Penaranda, loan him back to Granada
Granada teenager Adalberto Penaranda has reportedly attracted interest from Liverpool and Tottenham, but Watford have won his signature.
Watford have completed the signing of Granada teenager Adalberto Penaranda and loaned him back to the Liga club until the end of the 2016-17 season.
The Venezuelan forward had reportedly been attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham after impressing in Spain's top flight.
However, it is Watford who have secured the 18-year-old's signature, Penaranda penning a four-and-a-half-year deal at Vicarage Road.
Penaranda broke Lionel Messi's record for the youngest non-Spanish player to score a brace in a Liga match in December.
Watford also signed Abdoulaye Doucoure from Rennes on transfer deadline day and loaned him to Granada, while the Liga club have snapped up veteran centre-back Ricardo Costa, who used to play for Valencia.
