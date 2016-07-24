Watzke: No more signings for Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has made it clear the Bundesliga side have no plans to further add to their squad this transfer window, saying they already have too many players.

Dortmund lost Mats Hummels, Ilkay Gundogan and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but have been busy in their recruitment to replace those departures.

Marc Bartra, Sebastian Rode, Mario Gotze, Andre Schurrle, Ousmane Dembele, Emre Mor, Mikel Merino and Raphael Guerreiro have all arrived at Signal Iduna Park, but that will conclude Dortmund's business for now.

"As things stand, there will be no more new arrivals before the end of the transfer window," Watzke told Bild am Sonntag.

"If anything, we already have too many players at the moment."

Although their outlay has been significant, Watzke is adamant Dortmund will not do anything to endanger their financial situation.

"We will not be bringing in any key players who just won the Champions League with Real Madrid," he added.

"We cannot afford to do anything more than not getting into debts and make sure we are financially stable."