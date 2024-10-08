Wayne Rooney admits to breaking official's glasses in dramatic Plymouth Argyle celebrations

Wayne Rooney will need to make amends following the chaotic scenes in Plymouth Argyle’s win

PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 5: Plymouth Argyle manager Wayne Rooney after sending off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Plymouth Argyle FC and Blackburn Rovers FC at Home Park on October 5, 2024 in Plymouth, England. (Photo by David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images)
Rooney received a red card at the weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney appears to have turned a corner in his new role as boss at Plymouth Argyle after a difficult start, but it’s clear his celebrations have not become any calmer since moving from the pitch to the dugout.

The former Manchester United and England striker had been handed a straight red for his protestations against Blackburn Rovers minutes before Plymouth Argyle forward Morgan Whittaker bagged a last-gasp winner at Home Park.

Isaac Stacey Stronge