'We are the champions' - Shaq sends musical congratulations to Northampton

Northampton Town were crowned League Two champions last month and they received musical congratulations from one of their newest - and most famous - supporters, Shaquille O'Neal.

O'Neal emerged as surprise fan of the Cobblers earlier this season due to his link with Northampton chairman Kelvin Thomas, with the retired NBA great hosting a show on Thomas' Shaq-Fu radio station.

Earlier this season, the giant former Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat star, a four-time NBA champion, sent a motivational message to Chris Wilder's side.

And, with Northampton having wrapped up the title last month to end a seven-year stay in the fourth tier, O'Neal posted a video in which he provided a take on famous Queen hit 'We are the champions' while wearing a Northampton scarf to pay tribute to their achievement.

The big man enjoying our success as League 2 Champions. Thanks for the support Shaquille O' Neal. We may need a bigger bus for the open top parade.....

Posted by Northampton Town Football Club on Thursday, May 5, 2016

Northampton have not been beaten in the league since December and they round off their campaign with a trip to Portsmouth on Saturday.