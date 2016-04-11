We can talk with Gotze at the end of the season, says Rummenigge

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has told Mario Gotze he will gladly hold talks over his future at the end of the season.

The Germany international has endured a frustrating campaign at the Allianz Arena, having been restricted to a bit-part role by Pep Guardiola after missing close to five months with a groin injury.

Gotze has been linked with a possible reunion with former Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool should Bayern be willing to sell the 23-year-old.

Rummenigge insists it is the wrong time of the season to discuss transfers but is prepared to sit down Gotze once the campaign draws to a close.

"We are in the important weeks of the season, so we concentrate on the here and now," he told Schwabische Zeitung. "This is all that counts.

"When all the games are done, Mario is invited to come to my office and speak with Bayern on his future.

"Everything else is speculative. Neither Mario nor his agent has expressed themselves about this subject."

Gotze has also been linked with a return to Dortmund, but Rummenigge poured cold water on the rumours that talks have been held.

"This is wrong," he said. "We have a good relationship, but there have not been talks on Mario Gotze with [Dortmund CEO] Hans-Joachim Watzke."