We had a game the next Sunday and the manager said, 'Gazza you're not playing' - so I went to EuroDisney, headbutted Mickey Mouse, kicked Pluto, and had a fight with Donald Duck: Paul Gascoigne delivers one of his greatest stories yet from his career

Paul Gascoigne has admitted he once got into a boozed-up fight with Mickey Mouse at Disneyland.

Gascoigne, commonly known as 'Gazza' to many, still remains one of the most iconic English footballers of all time, known for his humour, silliness and all-round lust for life. Widely regarded as England's finest-ever footballer, the 57-year-old struggled with off-the-pitch problems.

Aside from his troubled past, Gazza has recently recalled another of his brilliant footballing memories, with the Dunston-born midfielder due to play in a friendly with Diego Maradona. Unable to take part due to other commitments, Gascoigne told a tale that left listeners in floods of tears.

Paul Gascoigne vs Mickey Mouse at Disneyland: a fight for the ages…

Paul Gascoigne was ever the entertainer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gascoigne is said to have flown to Disneyland Paris back in 1992, the reasons why are currently unknown, before getting into a tussle with kids favourite, Mickey Mouse.

Recalling the story at an "Evening with Gazza" before a 2,000-strong audience at 02 City Hall in Newcastle, the Magpies legend revealed all.

Paul Gascoigne rose through the academy at Newcastle United (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I played a game against Milan and I scored and got man of the match," he recalled. "We had a game the next Sunday and the manager said, 'Gazza you're not playing'.

"He said: 'The president wants you to play against Diego Maradona in Seville in a friendly’. I f***** off to EuroDisney. All I can remember is I headbutted Mickey Mouse, kicked Pluto up the a***, and had a fight with Donald Duck."

In fact, Gazza did fly to Spain in the end after telling his father about the match. He met Maradona, with the pair joking that they were both drunk before the game.

"I got to the dressing room and the lads knew I was p**sed," he continued. "I go down the tunnel and Diego Maradona is standing there. I said, 'Diego f***ing hell I'm p**sed.' He said, 'It's OK Gazza, so am I.'

"I don't know how but I scored a f***ing unbelievable goal. I did the press conference which didn't go down too well.

"Lazio then said they weren't giving me 120 grand, they were taking 40 grand from my wages. You know what I did? I f** off to the airport and went back to EuroDisney."