'We have to wait and see' - Van Gaal unsure of United future after Stoke loss

Louis van Gaal offered no assurances over his future after Manchester United lost 2-0 at Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Goals from Bojan Krkic and Marko Arnautovic condemned United to a fourth straight defeat and made it seven games without a win for Van Gaal's men.

Van Gaal has recently reacted angrily to speculation over his future, storming out his pre-match media conference earlier this week.

And the United boss told Sky Sports after the reverse at the Britannia Stadium: "I try to do everything but the pressure shall be every match higher and higher.

"It's more difficult, people are looking at me, I have to deal with that, the players have to deal with that.

"My message [in the media conference] was that the media are saying things are writing things that does not conform with what is happening with Manchester United."

Asked if he still has the support of the club, he added: "It's another situation, we've lost the fourth game so we have to wait and see."