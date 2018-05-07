We know what he's like – Ramos doesn't regret not stopping play for Suarez

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos criticised Luis Suarez, saying his team refused to stop play for the Barcelona forward because of "how he is".

Another thrilling Clasico ended in a 2-2 draw at Camp Nou on Sunday as Barcelona remained on track to finish the LaLiga season unbeaten.

But Madrid angered the hosts late after refusing to kick the ball out with Suarez on the ground injured as they pushed for a winner.

However, Ramos had no regrets afterwards, saying the Uruguayan's history meant Madrid had no intention of stopping play.

"Whenever someone gets hurt on the pitch and we think it's serious, we kick the ball out," he said.

"It's a mark of respect.

"But knowing what he is like, his style and how he is, I didn't think it was necessary to do so."

FT: Barcelona 2-2 (Suárez 10', Messi 52'; 14', 72'). | May 6, 2018

Madrid had already refused to provide Barca with a guard of honour for their rivals' LaLiga title success.

Suarez opened the scoring at Camp Nou as the 10-man hosts twice went ahead before holding on for a point.