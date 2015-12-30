We should have beaten Leicester - Hart

Joe Hart left King Power Stadium on Tuesday disappointed after Manchester City played out a 0-0 draw with Leicester City.

It was a battle between the two highest scorers in the Premier League this season, but neither could find the back of the net in a cagey contest.

City goalkeeper Hart was happy to keep a clean sheet but rued the missed opportunity to move above Leicester into second in the table.

"It’s a game we could and should have won but we didn’t," Hart told the club's official website.

"Kasper Schmeichel did well and made a few good saves but we maybe should have done better with the chances we had.

"We’re not where we should be right now in the table, but we’re right in the mix without really playing that well.

"We started the season strongly but we’ve not been great over the last 12 games or so but we’re in a good position and the two teams above us deserve to be there."

After winning their first five league games of the season, City last won back-to-back matches in October.

"Without doubt, to push on, we need to win – win all our home games and be damned hard to beat in our away games as well," Hart added.

"We need to take victories where we can and enjoy it with our fans who were fantastic again tonight."