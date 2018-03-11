We will always have our own identity - Vertonghen responds to Chiellini's criticism

Jan Vertonghen has hit back at Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini, insisting Tottenham can win trophies without having to change the way they play.

Spurs' Champions League campaign came to a disappointing end in midweek, with a 2-1 defeat against the Serie A champions at Wembley seeing them go out 4-3 on aggregate.

Having fought back from 2-0 down to draw in Turin, Mauricio Pochettino's side appeared on course to reach the last eight when they led 1-0 in the return fixture, only to concede two goals in the space of three second-half minutes.

Chiellini didn't hold back in his post-match interview with BT Sport, stating Juve always knew they would get chances to score and how it was in Tottenham's history to "miss something to arrive at the end".

Vertonghen, however, used Barcelona as an example of how a side can enjoy success while still playing in a positive manner.

Spurs are unbeaten in 11 matches - the longest current run in the division (W8, D3) March 11, 2018

"We will always have our own identity and the way we play,” the Belgium international told the Telegraph.

"We could have played with five or six at the back, but that is not how we are. The way we want to play is that we want to show what we are here for, and we believe it is the right way. To attack and to dominate the game. We should have killed the game.

“They [Juventus] have not won the Champions League in a while either.

“Barcelona did it, and so many others, in the way we want to play. You can speak about it in both ways.

"They [Juventus] have won so many Scudettos and have been in the Champions League. They are obviously a great team, but not the style that we want to play. I believe that our style fits us better."

While out of Europe, Tottenham are through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and are fighting to finish in the top four of the Premier League for a third successive season.