Weigl not interested in leaving Dortmund

Julian Weigl has signaled his intention to remain at Borussia Dortmund amid reported interest from Manchester City.

Since signing from 1860 Munich ahead of the 2015-16 season, Weigl has impressed at Signal Iduna Park, quickly establishing himself in Thomas Tuchel's side and missing just one Bundesliga match so far this season.

The 20-year-old's assured displays in midfield have led to links with Premier League giants Manchester City surfacing.

However, Weigl insists he is committed to Dortmund and will not be considering a move in the January transfer window.

"I'm really not going to leave Borussia. This is not an issue for me," he told Bild.

"I can only emphasis that until 2019 I am under contract at BVB and still have some time [left]."

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc believes Weigl's displays have been one of the highlights of the club's seasons and believes he will be a key figure far into the future.

"Julian will play for us for a long time," Zorc said. "He is, for me, one of the most positive surprises of the opening round [of fixtures this season].

"He's managed to play at the higher level with us from day one. No one should forget that last season the boy played in the second tier. He is incredibly natural in the role he plays."