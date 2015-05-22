Welbeck could miss FA Cup final and England double header

Arsene Wenger has revealed that Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck's knee injury could rule him out of the FA Cup final and the England squad.

The former Manchester United man has not featured since the goalless draw with Chelsea late last month and will play no part in Arsenal's final Premier League game of the season against West Brom on Sunday.

Arsenal manager Wenger is unsure whether Welbeck will be fit for the FA Cup showpiece against Aston Villa next weekend or England's clashes against Republic of Ireland on June 7 and Slovenia a week later.

"If he is not available for the FA Cup final then I can't see him being available for England," said Wenger.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (groin) and Mathieu Debuchy (hamstring) are back in full training, but will not be risked against Tony Pulis' side as they are not match fit.

Wenger, whose side were held to a goalless draw with Sunderland in midweek, vowed to make changes to his side for the clash against Albion with one eye on the Wembley showdown with Villa.

He said: "We have to focus on our next challenge. We have enough experience in our dressing room to focus on the next game

"I will certainly rest one or two players on Sunday, but the most important thing is to win."

Arsenal only need a point at the Emirates Stadium to be guaranteed third place and automatic qualification for the UEFA Champions League group stage.