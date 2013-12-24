Welbeck urged to keep up scoring run by Moyes

Having previously faced criticism for not finding the net regularly enough, Welbeck has scored three in as many appearances after being pushed further forward in the absence of the injured Robin van Persie.

The England international picked up a knock to his knee after his goal against West Ham on Saturday, but appears set to be available for Thursday's trip to Hull City.

"It's only a kick to his knee," Moyes told United's official website.

"He'd had a knee problem a few weeks ago, but this was a kick to it. He's trained and we hope that he's ok.

"I think Danny's a really good player, and I want him to become a really good goalscorer.

"He's got three in his last three games, so that's a good record for him and he has to try to keep that level up."