Well defender Dunne to see a specialist

Motherwell defender Charles Dunne is to see a specialist over his groin problem.

The centre-back will remain on the sidelines for the Ladbrokes Premiership encounter with Ross County.

Long-term absentee David Turnbull (knee) is the only other player who is unavailable.

Ross County are awaiting the results of a scan on midfielder Iain Vigurs’ foot.

Vigurs will not be risked after experiencing pain in the same foot which he broke last season.

Lewis Spence was back in action for the reserves earlier in the week but Lee Erwin (ankle), Ross Draper (knee) and Don Cowie (knee) remain on the sidelines while Sean Kelly and Nathan Baxter are also struggling.

Provisional Motherwell squad: Gillespie, Tait, Carroll, Grimshaw, Mugabi, Gallagher, Hartley, Maguire, Donnelly, Polworth, O’Hara, Campbell, Seedorf, Hylton, Ilic, Long, Cole, Scott, Carson, Manzinga.

Provisional Ross County squad: Laidlaw, Foster, Fraser, Fontaine, Grivosti, Watson, Morris, Spittal, Paton, Chalmers, Mullin, Gardyne, Stewart, Reid, McKay, Henderson, Graham, Ruddy.