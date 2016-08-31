Wenger confident of immediate Mustafi impact

Arsene Wenger is confident Shkodran Mustafi will provide a much-needed boost to Arsenal's defensive ranks after completing his switch from Valencia on Tuesday.

Mustafi had long been linked with a move to Emirates Stadium during this transfer window, and Wenger finally got his man for a reported fee of £35million.

He joins an Arsenal squad currently shorn of Gabriel Paulista and Per Mertesacker through injury, so Mustafi could be thrown straight into action after the international weekend when Wenger's men host Southampton.

And Wenger has no doubt the 24-year-old is ready for his first taste of Premier League football.

"He is a very intelligent boy, that was important in my decision," the Frenchman told Arsenal Player.

"He is very focused, and he knows the rigorous climate of the Premier League and how much you have to fight for every game.

"I know as well he is a player who can play with the ball as well. That is important for us, and all this quality made me decide to try and get him.

"The player wanted to join us as well, and I think he will hopefully be happy here and will enforce our squad. It puts us in a good position.

"The fact he decided to join us shows he was certainly conscious of what was expected of him. We will not have a bad surprise and that shows you as well that he is not scared to take a challenge on."