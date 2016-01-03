Wenger expects Arsenal signing 'in next 10 days'

Arsene Wenger is confident of securing a new signing "in the next 10 days" to bolster Arsenal's title chances.

The Premier League leaders are expected to complete a deal for Basel midfielder Mohamed Elneny in the coming days, with the Egypt international reportedly awaiting international clearance to seal a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking after a 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday, Wenger refused to comment in detail on his transfer plans but the Frenchman hopes to see some movement before the middle of the month.

"I don't give much away because I don't know [what's happening with transfers]," he said, as quoted by The Independent.

"I want to talk about them and hopefully we are capable of doing something in the next 10 days."

Wenger does not envisage making more than two signings during the window, however, as he expects some of Arsenal's injured players to return to action within the coming weeks.

"It's more about quality than quantity because our players will not stay out injured forever. Francis Coquelin is starting to run, Santi Cazorla will be back in mid-February, and Mikel Arteta is back now so, hopefully, if we can add one and, if needed, two maximum."