Wenger loses cool over Ospina questions

Arsene Wenger threatened to storm out of Friday's press conference ahead of Arsenal's game against Manchester United after he was once more questioned over his decision to play David Ospina ahead of Petr Cech in Tuesday's Champions League defeat to Olympiacos.

The Arsenal manager was heavily criticised over the past few days for his decision to field Ospina ahead of first-choice goalkeeper Cech, but he was in no mood to explain his decision again.

"I do not want to come back on that. I don't change a word of what I said. I have two world-class goalkeepers," Wenger said.

"It's the easiest choice I have to make, to pick one of those two.

"Stop that story or we stop the press conference. I think you lack creativity in the media and you follow a bandwagon that is very, very boring.

"If you leave the game thinking the defeat is down to playing Ospina, then I question your knowledge of the game. People don't analyse the game well. I heard one pundit criticise one thing and everyone followed that.

"Nobody analysed the numbers. It's depressing. Yes, the goalkeeper made a mistake, but we could still have won the game."

Arsenal will be looking to return to winning ways against Manchester United on Sunday, but they face a tough task against the Premier League leaders.

Whereas Wenger refused to spend big ahead of the 2015-16 campaign, United brought in players like Morgan Schneiderlin, Memphis Depay, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Anthony Martial.

However, Wenger has refused to criticise Louis van Gaal's transfer policy.

He added: "Manchester United have the money they've spent. It's not artificial. It comes from their own resources. They have the right to do it.

"Martial was one of the players Monaco didn't want to sell, so we never made any approach. United offered special money."