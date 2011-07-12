Wenger: Nasri will stay at Arsenal

Nasri was among the Premier League's most impressive performers during the first half of last season and, although his and Arsenal's form faltered towards the end of the campaign, he was nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award.

The 24-year-old's performances and contract status have seen him heavily linked with Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea, but speaking to reporters as the Gunners arrived in Asia for their pre-season tour, Wenger insisted the North London side were not seeking to cash in on one of their prized assets.

"Samir's situation is clear for me - he stays," Wenger said. "I've told you that we are in a position where we can say 'No.' And we will.

"It is in the interests of the club, imagine the worst situation - we lose Fabregas and Nasri - you cannot convince people you are ambitious after that.

"And even if you lose Nasri, to find the same quality player, you have to spend again the same amount of money. Because you cannot say that you lose the player and you do not replace him.

“I believe for us it is important that the message we give out - for example you see about Fabregas leaving, Nasri leaving - if you give that message out you cannot pretend you are a big club.

“Because a big club first of all holds onto its big players and gives a message out to all the other big clubs that they just cannot come in and take players away from you.

“We worked very hard with these players for years to develop them and now it’s time for us to keep them together.”