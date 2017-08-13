Wenger: No update on Sanchez amid transfer talk

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said there is no update on the situation of Alexis Sanchez as the Chilean continues to be linked with a move away.

Sanchez is out of contract at the end of 2017-18 and has been linked with French giants Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League rivals Manchester City, but Arsenal insist the 28-year-old will not be sold.

The former Barcelona forward sat out Arsenal's season-opening 4-3 win over Leicester City on Friday due to an abdominal strain.

Asked about Sanchez and whether he could provide an update on the situation, Wenger said: "No.

"He practised well, had a good session for the first time because he had a little muscular strain.

"He is focused and happy in the dressing room because we won the game."

Sanchez, who scored 30 goals last season, is set to miss Arsenal's trip to Stoke City.