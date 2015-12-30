Wenger promises transfers, but Elneny not a done deal yet

Arsene Wenger says Arsenal will be looking to add to their squad in January, but the signing of Basel midfielder Mohamed Elneny is not a done deal yet, according to the manager.

A number of reports have suggested the Egypt international has already undergone a medical with the Gunners and is set to complete his transfer in the coming days.

However, Wenger has denied claims the move is already a done deal.

"Elneny undergoing a medical? You know more than me," he told a news conference.

"We cannot announce any transfers at the moment. Nothing has been concluded.

"But I will be busy, that is for sure.

"I have already said before that we are a bit short in numbers."

Arsenal's most recent high-profile recruit was goalkeeper Petr Cech, captured from Chelsea in the off-season.

The Czech international has proved a valuable acquisition in the first half of 2015-16 and Wenger lavished yet more praise on the 33-year-old after he broke the Premier League clean sheet record in the win over AFC Bournemouth.

"I have already said many times that goalkeeper is maybe the most underrated position in football," Wenger said.

"When you look at Petr's record, he's absolutely fantastic.

"I must say I'm surprised how quickly he integrated into our team. He looks like he's always been here with us and he became important inside the team."

Arsenal are at home to Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.