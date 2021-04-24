Werner strengthens Chelsea's grip on fourth

Chelsea took a huge step towards securing a Champions League spot after securing a 1-0 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues dominated possession in the early stages of the game and almost took the lead after four minutes but Timo Werner’s effort looped over Fabianski's crossbar.

Mason Mount should’ve handed Chelsea the lead six minutes later when he turned Souceck inside the penalty area. He got a low shot away but Fabianski made a smart save to deny the attacker.

Christian Pulisic should have done better and should’ve found the net in the 16th minutes when he received a cross in the box from Werner but the American fired his effort straight to Fabianski.

The Blues came close in the 31st minute when Mount played a cut back to pick out Werner, who turns and fired his shot high and wide of goal.

West Ham thought they should’ve been awarded a penalty in the 38th minute but VAR ruled against the penalty call as Azpilicueta's arms was down by his side in the build up.

Chelsea’s persistence paid off with two minutes left to play when Werner fired his side ahead after he was picked out by Chilwell.

The visitors managed to hold on to their one goal lead over the Hammers until the half time whistle.

Werner had a chance to grab Chelsea’s second goal early in the second half but narrowly missed the target after pouncing on a rebound effort from Mount.

The Hammers nearly levelled matters in the 59th minute but Jesse Lingard’s effort sailed inched wide of the target, with Mendy beaten between the sticks for Chelsea.

At the other end, Fabianski produced a good save to deny Mount’s curling effort from just outside the box in the 63rd minute before keeping out Werner's strike at his near post three minutes later.

West Ham were then reduced to 10-men in the 80th minute when Fabian Balbuena was shown a straight red card for a foul on Chilwell after the referee reviewed the reply.

Tammy Abraham should’ve put the game to bed deep in stoppage time after he received a ball from Mount but the striker headed his effort over the bar from point blank range.

However, Chelsea managed to hold on to their lead until the final whistle to open up a three point lead in fourth place.