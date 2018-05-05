West Brom 1 Tottenham 0: Livermore keeps Albion escape act alive

West Brom remarkably kept their slim Premier League survival hopes alive as Jake Livermore scrambled a stoppage-time winner to sink former club Tottenham 1-0 at the Hawthorns.

Albion were unbeaten in four games under interim boss Darren Moore heading into the match but still widely expected to join Stoke City in the Championship – Paul Lambert's side having suffered a relegation-sealing 2-1 loss at home to Crystal Palace.

But the hosts dug in for long periods against Spurs and their persistent set-piece threat brought reward in the 92nd minute when England midfielder Livermore scrambled home from virtually on the goal line.

Moore's men could still be down before they kick a ball on the final day in the event of a Southampton win at Everton later on Saturday or if midweek results go against them, but one of the most staggering feats of escapology in the Premier League era remains possible.

Tottenham substitute Fernando Llorente forced a late save from excellent Albion goalkeeper Ben Foster and Victor Wanyama clattered into the side-netting – a flurry that spoke of potential anxiety over the Londoners securing a top-four spot.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are five points clear of Chelsea in fifth but their rivals could apply considerable pressure with victory over third-placed Liverpool on Sunday.

Foster was not truly extended until he pushed Victor Wanyama's powerful long-range drive over in the 24th minute.

Harry Kane had largely been feeding off scraps but forced Foster into a sharp stop before the half hour when Kieran Trippier slid a pass into the box, with Allan Nyom playing the England striker onside.

The hosts enjoyed a period of sustained set-piece pressure towards the end of the half and Hegazi should have done better than glancing wide from Matt Phillips' 44th-minute corner.

Phillips was the provider again two minutes into the second half as Davinson Sanchez lost his footing when confronted with a low cross but West Brom striker Salomon Rondon missed his kick and the danger passed.

Kane sent a 51st-minute header off target Erik Lamela's poor touch allowed Foster to smother a chance following Dele Alli's deft lay-off.

Foster pushed a Christian Eriksen free-kick to safety before referee Mike Jones decided yellow cards all round were sufficient after Nyom confronted Spurs wing-back Danny Rose and flung himself to the ground under minimal facial contact.

Kane's penalty box instincts almost spectacularly backfired on Tottenham when he sliced Hegazi's header goalwards in the 74th minute – Hugo Lloris' lightning reactions sparing his team-mate.

Substitute Grzegorz Krychowiak thrashed over at the back post in the 89th minute but West Brom would not be denied.

Their bombardment of the Tottenham box with dead balls finally rewarded as Livermore pounced on confusion and panic to spark delirious celebrations, before Llorente and Wanyama could not redress the balance in a frantic finale.

All eyes on Goodison Park.