West Brom hold Man Utd despite Fernandes stunner

Bruno Fernandes scored a brilliant volley as Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Sunday evening.

West Brom went ahead in the second minute when Mbaye Diagne headed in Conor Gallagher's cross for his first Premier League goal at his new club to make it 1-0.

Man Utd got back on level terms in the 44th minute when Luke Shaw picked out Fernandes' volley flew past West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to make it 1-1.

After the break, Mason Greenwood and Scott McTominay both had chance to give the Red Devils the lead but saw their efforts cleared off the line.

Diagne had two chances to bag his second goal but he was denied by an excellent David De Gea save when clean through before firing over from close range.

But the Baggies needed a magnificent Johnstone save to secure a point, as he tipped Harry Maguire's header on to the post in the final minute of stoppage time.

Man Utd move up to second with 46 points but they lost ground this weekend on Manchester City, who are seven points clear with a match in hand, while West Brom stay in 19th on 13 points.