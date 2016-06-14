West Ham announce Feghouli signing

West Ham have announced the signing of Algerian winger Sofiane Feghouli on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old had been at Valencia since 2010, but will move to the Premier League after his contract expires at Mestalla.

Feghouli scored just one goal in 21 La Liga appearances last season as the six-time Spanish champions stumbled to a 12th-place finish, but he was on target three times in their Champions League campaign.

He also netted once in the 2014 World Cup group stages, where Algeria progressed to lose to eventual champions Germany in a thrilling round-of-16 tie.

The former Almeria loanee will now link up with West Ham on a three-year deal ahead of a season where the club will play in the Europa League and move into London's Olympic Stadium.

"I am very happy to sign for the Hammers and for Slaven Bilic," he told the Hammers' official website.

"The history of the Club is important for me in my decision.

"Playing in the Premier League is very important for players in their careers and I am happy to play for the Hammers."