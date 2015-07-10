West Ham complete Ogbonna move

West Ham have announced the signing of Juventus defender Angelo Ogbonna on a four-year contract.

The 27-year-old centre-back was a regular in Juve's side last season, making 25 Serie A appearances on his way to a second Serie A title.

Ogbonna was also instrumental as Massimiliano Allegri's side lifted the Coppa Italia in 2014-15, but did not feature in the UEFA Champions League final defeat to Barcelona.

The Italy international has moved for an undisclosed fee and becomes the fourth new arrival at Upton Park ahead of the new Premier League campaign, with Dimitri Payet, Pedro Obiang and Darren Randolph having already been added to Slaven Bilic's squad.

Ogbonna told West Ham's official website: "I am delighted to have joined the club. I wanted to play in the Premier League and am happy to be in London.

"My heart told me that the right decision was to play for West Ham United.

"I cannot wait to start working under Mr Bilic and with my new team-mates. I feel ready for this new adventure."

West Ham co-chairman David Gold inadvertently tweeted a picture of Ogbonna when welcoming Obiang to the club in June.