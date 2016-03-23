West Ham confirm Benteke interest

West Ham chairman David Sullivan revealed his admiration for Christian Benteke but conceded the Liverpool striker's wage demands are a stumbling block ahead of any potential move.

Benteke is facing an uncertain future at Liverpool, having failed to fully convince manager Jurgen Klopp, though he has managed to score seven goals in 12 Premier League appearances.

The 25-year-old Belgium international is reportedly a target for West Ham, who may be priced out of a deal.

"The problem is he is on such a huge wage that no club can afford him," Sullivan said in quotes attributed to the Mirror.

"But he is a player that we admire."

Benteke scored an injury-time winner in Liverpool's 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on March 6, but was involved in a public discussion with Klopp following last weeks' 3-2 loss against Southampton, having missed a glorious chance to put the Anfield club 3-1 ahead in the second half.