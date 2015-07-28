West Ham edge win on Carrow Road anniversary

Harry Toffolo's own-goal gave West Ham a 1-0 friendly victory over Norwich at Carrow Road.

The match was arranged to mark the 80th anniversary of Norwich's home stadium, with West Ham invited back having been the first visitors in 1935.

The Londoners almost led inside the first minute as Morgan Amalfitano rifled a low drive just wide from 25 yards.

Ricky van Wolfswinkel, back with Norwich following a season-long loan at Saint-Etienne, spurned a glorious chance on the stroke of half-time and sliced wide shortly after the restart.

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic's team selection showed him to have an eye on Thursday's UEFA Europa League qualifier against AFC Astra and he made nine substitutions with an hour played.

Two of the replacements combined eight minutes from time, as Dimitri Payet's cross was touched on by Reece Oxford for the unfortunate Tuffolo to turn into his own net.