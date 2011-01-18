West Ham: Grant still our man

"The club are committed to retaining Avram Grant as manager and have identified potential transfer targets to give us the best possible chance of retaining Premier League status," the club said in a statement on its website.

GEAR:West Ham home and away shirts here through Kitbag. Free delivery on orders over £50

West Ham are bottom of the league after 23 games, winning just four of those matches but still stand a chance of silverware this season having reached the League Cup semi-finals.

British media had reported that former Chelsea and Portsmouth boss Grant's future was in doubt and that he was to be replaced following Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Grant, 55, was appointed West Ham boss in June last year.