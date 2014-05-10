West Ham rest up ahead of Man City finale

Allardyce's men are all that stands between City and a second Premier League title in three seasons, when the two sides go head-to-head at the Etihad Stadium - and the boss of the London club gave his squad four days off in the build-up to it.

Manuel Pellegrini's men would have to monumentally slip-up to not claim the silverware, as they must lose to the Hammers - and Liverpool must beat Newcastle - to complete a choke.

"It was a little motivation by me before the game – beat Tottenham and you will have a few days off to spend with your family and get ready for this day," Allardyce said.

"We had lost four on the trot. I wanted to make sure our last home game would be something we could all enjoy and remember. It was a little teaser for the lads.

"You don't need any training now. We can't be any fitter than we are. We can rest and come back in fresh."

West Ham have no other motivation for the fixture but to ruin City's party, with their own top-flight status confirmed after they beat Tottenham 2-0 on Saturday to move to 40 points.

Allardyce said, though, that his personal preference would be for Liverpool to win the title, so as to reward long servant Steven Gerrard.

"From a neutral's point of view, I think everybody would like to see Liverpool win it," he said.

"From a personal point of view, I'd like to see Steven Gerrard win it.

"It's the one thing he hasn't achieved for Liverpool, but obviously they've let it slip out of their hands.

"On form and where they are, Manchester City are the favourites."