West Ham sponsor Alpari enters insolvency

West Ham insist the club remains in a strong financial position despite it being confirmed on Friday that sponsors Alpari have gone into insolvency.

The currency broker entered into a partnership with the club in 2011, but has now gone bust amid financial troubles.

A statement from West Ham confirmed that the club was already in talks about a potential new shirt sponsor for next season.

"West Ham United has enjoyed a good working relationship with Alpari (UK) Limited since 2011 and is therefore saddened by today's news that it has entered into insolvency," the statement read.

"The club would like to offer its sympathies to any Alpari staff affected by the announcement, particularly those that have worked closely with us over the past few years.

"The board would like to reassure supporters that Alpari (UK) Limited's situation will have no impact on West Ham United.

"The club remains in a strong financial position and just last month published accounts showing record revenues and a group profit of £10.3 million before tax.

"The club has received huge interest and is already in advanced discussions with potential new shirt sponsors for next year."